The International Court of Justice has heard graphic testimony describing widespread killings, rape and village burnings carried out against Rohingya civilians during Myanmar’s 2017 military crackdown.

Judges are hearing three weeks of evidence as they consider accusations brought by The Gambia that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya minority.

On the second day of hearings, Tafadzwa Pasipanodya, a lawyer representing The Gambia, presented detailed accounts of attacks on villages in northern Rakhine State.

He told the court that Myanmar soldiers went door to door, killing elderly men, gang raping women and girls, and throwing infants into rivers.

After killing residents, troops allegedly burned villages in what Pasipanodya described as systematic “clearance operations.”

“The totality of this evidence convincingly shows that Myanmar, through its state organs, acted with the intent to destroy the Rohingya,” Pasipanodya said.