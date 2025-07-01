WORLD
2 min read
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Meta received a second fine in Taiwan amid concerns over scam ads and inadequate transparency.
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Meta logo / Reuters
July 1, 2025

Taiwan's Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) fined Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, NT$15 million ($512,324) for its “inadequate transparency” regarding information related to advertisers, Focus Taiwan reported.

MODA fined Meta for 23 recent cases involving incomplete transparency about advertisers, noting that it failed to comply with the Fraud Crime Hazard Prevention Act, which requires online advertising platform operators to disclose information related to those who commissioned an ad or put up the money for it.

This marks Meta’s second fine in Taiwan for the same issue, after the company was fined NT$1 million ($34,139) on May 22.

Facebook is reportedly seen as a major source of scam ads in Taiwan.

A Global Anti-Scam Alliance survey published in CommonWealth Magazine in late 2024 showed that over 60% of Taiwanese respondents had encountered scam messages on the Meta platform.

Meta said it has strengthened its verification process since 2024, preventing users from running ads without verification, according to Focus Taiwan.

RECOMMENDED

The company said it removed more than 146,000 ad accounts and 1.6 million scam ads from its platforms in 2024.

It said it will continue improving transparency and is working with MODA and the Criminal Investigation Bureau to enhance platform safety.

MODA has given Meta 30 days to address the issue or face another fine.

RelatedTRT Global - Messaging apps as covert weapons: Was WhatsApp used in Israeli strikes on Iran?

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes