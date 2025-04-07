WORLD
2 min read
Pakistan security forces kill 9 militants in raid near Afghan border: military
Pakistani military's raid comes a day after troops killed eight militants in the northwestern North Waziristan district.
00:00
Pakistan security forces kill 9 militants in raid near Afghan border: military
Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks, most claimed by TTP. / AP
April 7, 2025

Pakistani security forces raided a militant hideout in the restive northwest near the Afghan border, killing nine militants, the military said.

The military said in a statement on Monday that a high-value militant whom it identified as Shireen was among the insurgents killed in Dera Ismail Khan, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Shireen was behind last month's killing of army Captain Hasnain Akhtar, who died during a shootout in the region, the military said.

All the militants were "Khwarij", a phrase the government uses for Pakistani Taliban, the military added.

The Pakistani Taliban are known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP. The group is different from the Taliban in Afghanistan, but an ally, and has been emboldened since the Afghan Taliban seized power there in 2021.

RelatedTRT Global - Pakistan police: 8 soldiers, civilian killed in separate attacks near Afghan border

‘All deals are off’

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks, most claimed by TTP.

RECOMMENDED

Pakistan often accuses Kabul of not doing enough to combat militant activity across the border, a charge the Afghan Taliban-led government denies, saying it does not allow anyone to carry out attacks against any country.

On Monday, Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan's special representative for Afghanistan, urged Kabul to stop TTP from carrying out attacks inside Pakistan, saying Afghanistan should work with us on the issue of combating terrorism.

"Afghanistan has to work with us on this. If they are not working on this, then all deals are off," Sadiq warned during televised remarks at a seminar in the capital of Islamabad.

Though Pakistan often conducts operations against the militants, the latest raid in Dera Ismail Khan came a day after troops killed eight militants in the northwestern North Waziristan district as they tried to cross the border with Afghanistan.

RelatedTRT Global - When terror took the rails: Train hijacking shows Pakistan’s deepening terror crisis

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG