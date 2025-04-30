A deadly Israeli onslaught in the northern West Bank has devastated Palestinian refugee camps as the assault entered its 100th day on Wednesday.

The military offensive, dubbed "Iron Wall Operation", began in Jenin refugee camp on January 21 before Tel Aviv expanded it to the Tulkarem and Nur Shams camps and other areas in the northern occupied West Bank.

According to Palestinian health figures, at least 52 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli attack since January 21.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said that over 40,000 residents have been displaced from their homes and hundreds of buildings have been demolished in the assault.

The Israeli army has since arrested 860 Palestinians, including 600 in Jenin and 260 in Tulkarem, with some being released later.

According to experts, the Israeli offensive has fundamentally altered the geography of the Palestinian refugee camps through systematic home demolitions and new military road construction.