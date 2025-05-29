Syria signs $7B energy deal with consortium of Qatari, Turkish, and US companies, aiming to rebuild the country's war-torn power grid and increase electricity supply across the country.

The agreement involves building four combined-cycle gas turbine power plants with a total capacity of 4,000 megawatts, plus a 1,000 MW solar power plant in southern Syria.

Construction is expected to begin after final agreements and financial close, and is targeted to finish within three years for the gas plants and less than two years for the solar plant.