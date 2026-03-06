Saudi Arabia has intercepted three ballistic missiles targeting the Kingdom's Prince Sultan Air Base, authorities said, in the latest sign of the widening impact of military escalation across the Middle East.
The latest incident comes amid rising regional tensions linked to the ongoing war between Israel and the United States on one side and Iran on the other, which in recent days has involved exchanges of missile and drone strikes across several parts of the region, including the Gulf.
The development also follows repeated attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and several other Gulf countries, with Iran accused of carrying out missile and drone strikes against military and economic facilities across the region.
The escalation has raised concerns about the risk of a broader regional confrontation, as well as possible economic repercussions, particularly for global energy markets given the Gulf's central role in supplying oil and gas worldwide.
Displacement grows
Meanwhile, the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) has said at least 330,000 people have been forcibly displaced across the Middle East amid ongoing conflicts.
That figure includes roughly 100,000 people fleeing Tehran in recent days, more than 84,000 in Lebanon.
US Central Command said it has struck about 200 targets in Iran, including deeply buried ballistic missile launchers and at least 30 Iranian vessels.
In response, Iran's Revolutionary Guard announced a combined drone and missile attack on Tel Aviv and other areas in central Israel.
Iran, meanwhile, condemned a US and Israeli strike on Tehran’s Azadi Sports Complex, a 12,000-seat stadium, calling it a violation of international law and the Olympic Charter.