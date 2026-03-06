Saudi Arabia has intercepted three ballistic missiles targeting the Kingdom's Prince Sultan Air Base, authorities said, in the latest sign of the widening impact of military escalation across the Middle East.

The latest incident comes amid rising regional tensions linked to the ongoing war between Israel and the United States on one side and Iran on the other, which in recent days has involved exchanges of missile and drone strikes across several parts of the region, including the Gulf.

The development also follows repeated attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and several other Gulf countries, with Iran accused of carrying out missile and drone strikes against military and economic facilities across the region.

The escalation has raised concerns about the risk of a broader regional confrontation, as well as possible economic repercussions, particularly for global energy markets given the Gulf's central role in supplying oil and gas worldwide.

Related TRT World - Iran ready to confront US ground invasion: top diplomat

Displacement grows