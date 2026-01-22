The Trump administration, encouraged by the removal of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, is looking for allies within Cuba's government who might help negotiate an end to Communist rule in the country before the year concludes, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

US officials believe Cuba's economy is nearing collapse and that the government is unusually vulnerable after losing critical support from Venezuela, the report said.

Although there is no detailed plan to dismantle the regime, officials see Maduro's abduction and the concessions that followed as both a model and a warning for Havana, it added.

"I strongly suggest they make a deal. Before it's too late," US President Donald Trump said in a January 11 social media post, adding that "no more oil or money" would be going to Cuba.

Officials have met with Cuban exile groups in Miami and Washington to identify individuals inside the Cuban government who may be willing to negotiate, according to the report.

The operation that ended with the abduction of Maduro was allegedly aided by an insider. The US military raid in Caracas also killed 32 Cuban soldiers and intelligence operatives protecting him, it noted.

While the US has not openly threatened military action against Cuba, officials say the Venezuela raid was meant to signal the potential consequences of defiance, the report said.

Intelligence assessments describe Cuba's economy as dire, with shortages of goods, medicine and electricity. Washington plans to further weaken the government by cutting off Venezuelan oil supplies and targeting Cuba's overseas medical missions, its main source of foreign currency.

"Cuba's rulers are incompetent Marxists who have destroyed their country, and they have had a major setback with the Maduro regime that they are responsible for propping up," a White House official said, reiterating that Cuba should "make a deal before it's too late".