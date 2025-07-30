An 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicentre was located at a depth of 20.7 kilometres and was centred 119 kilometres east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, it said on Wednesday.

The earthquake was shallow and powerful enough to trigger waves or a tsunami.

Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov said on Telegram that the earthquake "was serious and the strongest in decades of tremors."

Several people in Kamchatka were injured after the earthquake, regional health minister Oleg Melnikov told Russia’s state news agency Tass.

"All patients are in satisfactory condition. No serious injuries have been recorded at the moment," Melnikov was quoted as saying.

An evacuation order was declared for the small town of Severo-Kurilsk in the Sakhalin region following a tsunami warning.

Impact elsewhere