Türkiye on Wednesday marked the 74th anniversary of joining NATO, reaffirming its central role in Euro-Atlantic security.

In a statement shared on the social media platform NSosyal, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Ankara continues to make “critical and comprehensive contributions” to Euro-Atlantic security through its “strong military,” advanced capabilities and “dynamic defence industry.”

The ministry also announced that Türkiye will host the NATO Summit in Ankara on July 7–8 2026, underscoring its prominent position within the Alliance.

Separately, NATO spokesperson Allison Hart described on Tuesday Türkiye as a steadfast ally and a valued contributor to collective security.

Speaking to Anadolu, Hart highlighted Ankara’s steady defence investment and active participation in NATO missions and exercises.

“As we look forward to the next NATO Summit in Ankara in July, we are reminded today of the many ways in which Türkiye contributes to the Alliance, as it has done for 74 years since joining NATO,” she said.

Hart noted Türkiye possesses NATO’s second-largest army and maintains one of the Alliance’s most “robust defence industries.”

Related TRT World - Türkiye & NATO: Made for each other, more than ever before

Active role in NATO missions

Türkiye joined NATO on February 18 1952, three years after the Alliance was founded in 1949.

For seven decades, its strategic location at the crossroads of the Black Sea, the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean has placed it at the forefront of regional crises and counter-terrorism efforts.