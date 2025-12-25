An investigation into the plane crash that killed Libya's army chief and seven others on Tuesday has been launched by the chief public prosecutor's office in Ankara, sources and officials have told Anadolu.

The probe is being conducted under the coordination of a deputy chief public prosecutor and four public prosecutors.

The Falcon 50-type business jet crashed after taking off from Ankara’s Esenboga Airport en route to Tripoli, the Libyan capital.

The plane was found about 2 kilometres south of Kesikkavak village in Ankara province's Haymana district.

Autopsy, sleep patterns, maintenance — every detail being scrutinised

As part of the probe, sources said, the area where the aircraft went down has been placed under a security perimeter and taken under protection.

All wreckage pieces, most notably the black box, considered the most critical piece of evidence in the crash, have been secured.

Meanwhile, autopsies and toxicology tests are being carried out to determine the exact causes of death of those on board.

Procedures related to the bodies are continuing at the Ankara Forensic Medicine Institute Group Directorate.

Investigators are also closely examining the pilots’ circumstances prior to the crash.