TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Turkish prosecutors widen probe into fatal Libyan jet crash in Ankara
Ankara also examines pilot conditions, technical fitness, air traffic recordings, including spare parts.
Turkish prosecutors widen probe into fatal Libyan jet crash in Ankara
Turkish rescue teams arrive at the jet crash site carrying Libya’s army chief of staff near Kesikkavak village, Türkiye, December 24 2025. / Reuters
December 25, 2025

An investigation into the plane crash that killed Libya's army chief and seven others on Tuesday has been launched by the chief public prosecutor's office in Ankara, sources and officials have told Anadolu.

The probe is being conducted under the coordination of a deputy chief public prosecutor and four public prosecutors.

The Falcon 50-type business jet crashed after taking off from Ankara’s Esenboga Airport en route to Tripoli, the Libyan capital.

The plane was found about 2 kilometres south of Kesikkavak village in Ankara province's Haymana district.

RelatedTRT World - Libyan delegation joins Türkiye to inspect fatal plane crash in Ankara

Autopsy, sleep patterns, maintenance — every detail being scrutinised

As part of the probe, sources said, the area where the aircraft went down has been placed under a security perimeter and taken under protection.

All wreckage pieces, most notably the black box, considered the most critical piece of evidence in the crash, have been secured.

Meanwhile, autopsies and toxicology tests are being carried out to determine the exact causes of death of those on board.

Procedures related to the bodies are continuing at the Ankara Forensic Medicine Institute Group Directorate.

Investigators are also closely examining the pilots’ circumstances prior to the crash.

RECOMMENDED

Anadolu has learned that every detail is being scrutinised, including the crew’s sleep patterns, meals, potential alcohol or medication use, and psychological condition.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye recovers black box from jet crash that killed Libyan military chief

Investigation may expand

The prosecutor’s office has also requested reports from technical experts to determine whether the aircraft was fit to fly.

The responsibility and any possible faults of the personnel who performed the aircraft’s most recent maintenance have been placed under close review.

Within the scope of the investigation, airport camera recordings have been seized, and all radio communications between the control tower and the aircraft have been added to the case file.

It was also learned that technical examinations will be appended to the file to determine whether the spare parts installed during maintenance complied with the required standards.

At the same time, samples have been taken both from the fuel tanker and the aircraft wreckage to rule out the possibility of fuel contamination or the use of incorrect fuel.

Local weather reports at the time of the crash have also been requested.

Authorities suggested that if the investigation concludes the crash was caused by a structural failure or a design flaw, the chain of responsibility will be expanded accordingly.

RelatedTRT World - Turkish president offers condolences to Libya’s PM over deadly plane crash
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing