Iran has reopened most of its airports and airspace after a full closure last month due to conflict with Israel, according to state media.

Tehran’s Mehrabad and Imam Khomeini international airports, along with others in the north, east, west and south, are now operational and ready to handle flights, the official IRNA news agency reported on Thursday.

Flights will operate between 5:00 am and 6:00 pm local time, authorities said, with the exception of Isfahan and Tabriz, where infrastructure upgrades are still underway.

The Iranian semi-official Tasnim news agency said the country’s airspace is now open for international transit flights during the same daylight hours.

Iran closed its skies entirely on June 13 after Israeli air strikes triggered retaliatory missile fire.

A ceasefire between the two sides came into effect on June 24.