ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Tehran says domestic and international flights will resume during daylight hours, following last month's closure amid conflict with Israel.
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Iran closed its airspace last month after Israel carried out a series of attacks, prompting the country to respond with retaliatory strikes. / Getty
July 3, 2025

Iran has reopened most of its airports and airspace after a full closure last month due to conflict with Israel, according to state media.

Tehran’s Mehrabad and Imam Khomeini international airports, along with others in the north, east, west and south, are now operational and ready to handle flights, the official IRNA news agency reported on Thursday.

Flights will operate between 5:00 am and 6:00 pm local time, authorities said, with the exception of Isfahan and Tabriz, where infrastructure upgrades are still underway.

The Iranian semi-official Tasnim news agency said the country’s airspace is now open for international transit flights during the same daylight hours.

Iran closed its skies entirely on June 13 after Israeli air strikes triggered retaliatory missile fire.

A ceasefire between the two sides came into effect on June 24.

RECOMMENDED

Iran had already reopened airspace in its eastern regions and had expanded access for international overflights following the truce.

RelatedTRT Global - Iran reopens airspace after ceasefire with Israel

Flight disruptions and rising costs

For the first time in years, the global aviation map has undergone sudden and costly changes.

Airlines have been forced to reroute flights, leading to longer travel times and higher operational costs — a burden felt by both carriers and passengers.

Major international airlines diverted routes away from large areas of Middle Eastern airspace to avoid the risks posed by escalating military tensions and ongoing missile exchanges in the region.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes
Over 10,000 'criminal illegal aliens' arrested in Minneapolis: US Homeland Security
UK welcomes ceasefire deal between Syrian government and YPG
Penguins start breeding earlier as Antarctica warms rapidly
Russia, Ukraine signal talks to resume war prisoner swaps after four-month halt
India, UAE sign $3B LNG deal, agree to boost trade and defence ties
Türkiye rejects claims Daesh terrorists released by Syrian army with its support
Greenland troop moves not aimed at provoking Trump: Denmark