Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Türkiye’s financial system remains resilient and capable of absorbing any risks, citing strong liquidity and capital buffers in the banking sector.

“Our central bank reserves are around $200 billion. Our financial system, with its solid capital structure and strong liquidity, has the capacity to absorb any risks,” Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting in Ankara on Monday.

He also stressed that Türkiye faces no risks to its energy supply security, thanks to investments, agreements, and precautionary measures implemented in recent years.

Erdogan said Türkiye’s domestic crude oil production rose by 26 percent year-on-year in 2025, reaching 48 million barrels.

He added that the country sourced crude oil from 15 different countries during the same period in an effort to diversify supply sources.

Strong resilience

The president said that Türkiye currently maintains national oil reserves equivalent to 90 days of net daily imports in storage facilities.

He also noted that state pipeline operator BOTAS signed numerous natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) agreements with international energy companies over the past period.

Türkiye has significantly strengthened the resilience of its energy terminals and natural gas storage facilities against possible supply disruptions, the president also said.

“Despite rising demand for traffic, we are ensuring that users face no disruption in access to fuel. In other words, everything is under control on the energy front,” he said.