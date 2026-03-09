Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Türkiye’s financial system remains resilient and capable of absorbing any risks, citing strong liquidity and capital buffers in the banking sector.
“Our central bank reserves are around $200 billion. Our financial system, with its solid capital structure and strong liquidity, has the capacity to absorb any risks,” Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting in Ankara on Monday.
He also stressed that Türkiye faces no risks to its energy supply security, thanks to investments, agreements, and precautionary measures implemented in recent years.
Erdogan said Türkiye’s domestic crude oil production rose by 26 percent year-on-year in 2025, reaching 48 million barrels.
He added that the country sourced crude oil from 15 different countries during the same period in an effort to diversify supply sources.
Strong resilience
The president said that Türkiye currently maintains national oil reserves equivalent to 90 days of net daily imports in storage facilities.
He also noted that state pipeline operator BOTAS signed numerous natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) agreements with international energy companies over the past period.
Türkiye has significantly strengthened the resilience of its energy terminals and natural gas storage facilities against possible supply disruptions, the president also said.
“Despite rising demand for traffic, we are ensuring that users face no disruption in access to fuel. In other words, everything is under control on the energy front,” he said.
Erdogan added that regulatory authorities have taken swift steps to ensure the stable functioning of financial markets.
“The Capital Markets Board and Borsa Istanbul have rapidly implemented regulations to ensure the safe and orderly functioning of the markets,” he said.
No trade disruptions in border crossings
About trade flows with Iran, Erdogan noted that there are no disruptions or congestion at Türkiye’s three border crossings with Iran.
The president said commercial and economic activities in 15 countries affected by the war are being closely monitored by Türkiye’s trade counsellors and attaches.
Erdogan added that there have so far been no adverse developments regarding the health and safety of Turkish businesspeople operating in those countries.
The president also shared what he described as encouraging news regarding trade ties with Europe, saying the European Commission’s latest draft proposal states that the requirement for EU-origin products should also cover goods produced in Türkiye within the framework of the Customs Union.
“We see this as a step in the right direction and hope the same constructive approach will continue in the next stages,” he noted.