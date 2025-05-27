When you meet Ozge Dogan, the founder and CEO of Karman Beyond family office, what strikes you first is not her title, nor her age, but the clarity with which she speaks about legacy, responsibility, and transformation.

At just 29, she’s not only building Türkiye’s first independent multi-family office — she’s reshaping the very narrative around wealth, succession, and generational change in emerging markets.

Speaking to TRT World on the sidelines of the recently held Qatar Economic Forum 2025 in Doha, Ozge’s energy was palpable. “This is an interesting place to be from my angle,” she says, referring to the global gathering of economic minds in Doha.

“There are so many leaders here offering real, thoughtful insights. It’s refreshing to hear conversations focused on the future — the uncertainty, the volatility, what’s coming next, and how we navigate generational wealth building across both private and public markets.”

Ozge is part of a new wave of next-generation leaders reshaping the world of wealth management — a field that, in her case, blends personal experience with professional ambition.

In the context of a multi-family office, wealth management refers to a holistic approach to preserving and growing the assets of multiple affluent families, often across generations. This includes everything from investment strategy and succession planning to philanthropy and governance.

As a second-generation member of a wealthy Turkish family, Ozge plays an active role in her family’s financial decision-making while also engaging with other next-gens through global platforms. Her focus is on fostering a more agile, tech-savvy, and impact-driven investment mindset — one that builds on legacy but isn't bound by it.

From frustration to foundation

Ozge’s path into finance was shaped less by formal training and more by personal necessity—born out of the weight of inheritance and a quest to manage her family’s assets effectively . “I’m from Türkiye and I’m a second-generation member of family that created wealth. My background is law. I'm not from financial world,” she explains candidly.

When she was thrust into the decision-making process of managing her family’s wealth, she found herself overwhelmed. “It was frustrating as a young family member… We want to preserve and grow what we have, and we just want something — we just want to understand more conflict-free perspective and a holistic perspective of managing wealth, which is different than managing an asset, right?”

She eventually stumbled upon the concept of a “family office” while in London — a discovery that changed her life. “I fell in love with it… If I can’t find one in Türkiye, why can’t I build one?”

And so, Karman Beyond was born in 2021 — a multi-family office operating from Istanbul, London and Dubai, designed not only to steward generational wealth, but also to navigate the unique dynamics of emerging market families.

Youth, insight and a different lens