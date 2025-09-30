TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Ministry says Turkish ships, search, rescue capabilities stand by to assist in coordination with authorities, international partners, if needed.
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
(FILE) The Turkish defence ministry says its ships stand ready to support humanitarian aid efforts. / AA
September 30, 2025

The Turkish National Defence Ministry has said it will contribute to humanitarian aid activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, if required.

“Türkiye is closely monitoring the safe conduct of humanitarian aid activities carried out by civilian ships currently sailing in the Eastern Mediterranean, within the framework of international law and humanitarian values,” it said in a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Tuesday.

The ministry said its ships, which regularly carry out training and operations in the region, along with search and rescue capabilities, stand ready to support humanitarian aid efforts in coordination with relevant authorities and international partners when necessary.

RECOMMENDED

“Türkiye will continue to fulfil its responsibilities everywhere and under all circumstances to protect humanitarian values and ensure the safety of innocent civilians, as it has done so far,” it added.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Iran warns Netanyahu's US visit will have a 'destructive' influence on diplomacy
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025
Anarchist group claims Italy rail sabotage during Winter Olympics opening