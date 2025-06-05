WAR ON GAZA
Netanyahu arming 'criminal gangs' in Gaza - Israeli opposition leader
Former Israeli defence minister says Tel Aviv has transferred assault rifles and light weapons to criminal gangs in Gaza.
Palestinians carry aid supplies received from the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, in Rafah. / Reuters
June 5, 2025

Israel is arming “criminal gangs” in war-torn Gaza, former Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman has said.

“Israel transferred assault rifles and light weapons to criminal gangs in Gaza,” Lieberman, leader of the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu Party, told the public broadcaster KAN on Thursday.

He said the weapons were transferred to the gangs upon orders of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“In my opinion, the Cabinet hasn’t approved the transfer of weapons, but the head of the General Security Service (Shin Bet) was aware,” he added.

“We are talking about what is equivalent to Daesh in Gaza. No one guarantees that these weapons will not be directed at Israel. We have no means of monitoring or tracking,” Lieberman said.

According to KAN, Netanyahu’s office did not deny arming groups in Gaza.

“Israel is working to defeat Hamas through various means, based on the recommendations of all the heads of the security establishment,” the office said in its response to KAN.

Shin Bet refused to comment on Lieberman’s statements.

Israeli media earlier reported the rise of “armed criminal groups” in Gaza that attack Palestinians under Israeli army protection.

Reports of Israel using criminal armed gangs in Gaza come at a time when leaders around the world are questioning Tel Aviv’s intentions following the killing of civilians at the aid distribution centres by Israeli soldiers.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 54,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.

SOURCE:AA, TRT World & Agencies
