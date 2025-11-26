Taiwan has announced that the government will put forth a special $40 billion budget for arms purchases, in the face of US push for the island to increase its defence spending.



The budget will be used to purchase new defence systems, including those from the US, the island’s largest unofficial ally, Taiwan’s Defence Minister Wellington Koo said on Wednesday.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te said that a new $40 billion defence spending plan, which includes buying US arms, was not connected to the democratic island's ongoing tariff negotiations with Washington.

"This special defence budget has nothing to do with the tariff negotiations," Lai told reporters, adding that the main goal was to "demonstrate Taiwan's determination to defend" itself.

US welcomes the plan

The United States' top envoy in Taiwan on Wednesday said he "welcomes" the government's $40 billion military spending plan and urged the democratic island's political parties to "find common ground" on boosting its defences.