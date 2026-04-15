Iran's military warned it would block trade through the Red Sea, along with the Gulf and Sea of Oman, if the US naval blockade continues.

In a statement carried by Iranian state television on Wednesday, the head of Iran's military central command centre said if the US continues with its blockade and "creates insecurity for Iran's commercial vessels and oil tankers", it will constitute "a prelude" to violating the ceasefire.

"The powerful armed forces of the republic will not allow any exports or imports to continue in the Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and the Red Sea," said Ali Abdollahi.

The Iranian military statement follows the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announcement on Tuesday that they have “completely halted” maritime trade to and from Iran.

The remarks came after CENTCOM began on Monday a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports.

The command said the blockade is being "enforced impartially against vessels of all nations" entering or leaving Iranian ports in the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

US naval forces reportedly established the blockade along a line between Gwadar Bay and Ras al Hadd, where heavy vessel traffic has persisted since the operation began.