Iran's military warned it would block trade through the Red Sea, along with the Gulf and Sea of Oman, if the US naval blockade continues.
In a statement carried by Iranian state television on Wednesday, the head of Iran's military central command centre said if the US continues with its blockade and "creates insecurity for Iran's commercial vessels and oil tankers", it will constitute "a prelude" to violating the ceasefire.
"The powerful armed forces of the republic will not allow any exports or imports to continue in the Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and the Red Sea," said Ali Abdollahi.
The Iranian military statement follows the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announcement on Tuesday that they have “completely halted” maritime trade to and from Iran.
The remarks came after CENTCOM began on Monday a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports.
The command said the blockade is being "enforced impartially against vessels of all nations" entering or leaving Iranian ports in the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.
US naval forces reportedly established the blockade along a line between Gwadar Bay and Ras al Hadd, where heavy vessel traffic has persisted since the operation began.
US President Donald Trump announced the blockade on Sunday after weekend peace talks in Islamabad between the US and Iran failed to reach a deal.
"During the first 24 hours, no ships made it past the US blockade," the US Central Command said on X, adding that six vessels complied with directions from US forces to turn around to re-enter an Iranian port.
According to ship traffic information, although ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz continues, some vessels that a day earlier reached the Gulf of Oman, which connects the strait with the Arabian Sea, reversed course back through the strait.
Around 15 ships passed through the strategic waterway in the last 24 hours as of 0900 GMT, with 10 of them exiting the strait.
Among the vessels that entered the Gulf via the strait were the LPG/chemical tanker Panamian-owned Galaxy Gas, Iranian container vessels Daisy and Rayen, Emirati tanker Oceana Kai, Panamian Serenity IX, Liberian tanker Alica, Chinese-owned tanker Rich Starry, Greek crude oil tanker Agios Fanourios, Brazilian bulk carrier Rosalina, and Indian-flagged cargo vessel Al Nazir.
Data from MarineTraffic on Tuesday showed that US-sanctioned vessels also passed through the strait.