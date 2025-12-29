TÜRKİYE
Police launch counterterror raid on Daesh in northwestern Türkiye, seven officers injured
A counterterrorism operation targeting the Daesh terror group is ongoing in Türkiye's Yalova province, with security forces reinforcing the area.
Authorities said the injured officers were taken to hospital and are in good condition. / AA
December 29, 2025

A counterterrorism operation targeting the Daesh terror group is ongoing in Türkiye’s northwestern Yalova province, security sources said.

Police launched an operation against Daesh at a house located on the road to Elmalik village, near the city centre, according to the sources on early Monday.

A clash erupted during the raid, leaving seven police officers injured.

Special operations units from the nearby province of Bursa were dispatched to support the ongoing operation, which is continuing under tight security measures in the area.

Authorities said the injured officers were taken to the hospital and are in good condition.

SOURCE:AA
