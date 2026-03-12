WAR ON IRAN
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Israel carried out over 6,000 air strikes on 3,400 targets in Iran since start of war: report
Israeli official says strikes targeted military sites and missile infrastructure across Iran.
Israel carried out over 6,000 air strikes on 3,400 targets in Iran since start of war: report
Israel says war against Iran has hit 3,400 sites / AP
March 12, 2026

Israel has carried out more than 6,000 air strikes targeting around 3,400 sites inside Iran since it launched an attack along with the US on February 28, a senior Israeli military official said.

The official, speaking to The Washington Post, said the Israeli strikes targeted multiple locations, including military installations and infrastructure linked to Iran's missile capabilities as well as other sites described as posing a security threat.

The official said the “military operations” are part of a broader campaign aimed at reducing Iran’s military capabilities and preventing it from developing or deploying missile systems against Israel.

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Iran said it responded to the attacks by launching missiles and drones toward targets inside Israel while also striking what it described as military interests linked to the US and Israel in the region.

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SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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