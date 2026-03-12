Israel has carried out more than 6,000 air strikes targeting around 3,400 sites inside Iran since it launched an attack along with the US on February 28, a senior Israeli military official said.

The official, speaking to The Washington Post, said the Israeli strikes targeted multiple locations, including military installations and infrastructure linked to Iran's missile capabilities as well as other sites described as posing a security threat.

The official said the “military operations” are part of a broader campaign aimed at reducing Iran’s military capabilities and preventing it from developing or deploying missile systems against Israel.