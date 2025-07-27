Three foreign activists aboard a Gaza-bound aid ship seized by Israel have agreed to be deported to their home countries, an Israeli legal centre said.

Adalah Centre said on Sunday that Antonio Mazzeo of Italy, Gabrielle Cathala of France, and US activist Jacob Berger agreed to immediate deportation.

The legal centre said the three activists will be deported from Israel in the coming hours.

They are among 21 people held when the aid ship Handala was intercepted by Israeli naval forces in international waters near the coast of Gaza on Saturday night and towed to Ashdod Port in southern Israel.

Those who refuse deportation will remain in detention and appear before a tribunal.

Adalah said its lawyers met with 17 of the 21 detainees and reported that all were in relatively stable condition.

Fifteen activists, including nationals from Australia, France, Italy, Spain, Tunisia, Norway, the UK, and the US, refused to sign deportation orders and remain in Israeli custody pending a tribunal hearing.

Two dual US-Israeli nationals, Huwaida Arraf and Bob Suberi, were released after police interrogation and are currently with Adalah's legal team, the centre said.

Adalah noted it has not yet been able to meet with four other detainees: Ange Sahuquet of France, Dr. Frank Romano, a dual US-French citizen, and Al Jazeera journalist Mohamed El-Bakkali of Morocco and cameraman Waad Al Musa, a US-Iraqi citizen.

No aid allowed

The aid ship, launched by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), set sail from Italy in an attempt to break a months-long Israeli siege, which caused a rapidly spreading starvation.