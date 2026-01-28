Iran has warned that neighbouring countries will be considered hostile if their territory is used to launch an attack against it, following the arrival of a US aircraft carrier group in Middle Eastern waters.
An Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander made the remarks on Tuesday amid rising regional tensions.
"Neighbouring countries are our friends, but if their soil, sky, or waters are used against Iran, they will be considered hostile," Mohammad Akbarzadeh, political deputy of the IRGC naval forces, was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency.
New armada is moving
The warning has come as US President Donald Trump has said another US "armada" is moving towards Iran, expressing hope that Tehran agrees to a deal with Washington.
"There is another beautiful armada floating beautifully towards Iran right now," Trump said during a speech on Tuesday.
"I hope they make a deal."
Trump’s comments have followed increased US military activity in the region, which has heightened concerns about a potential escalation between Washington and Tehran.
Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that any attack on the country would be met with a strong response, while urging neighbouring states not to allow their territory to be used in any military action against Iran.