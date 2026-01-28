Iran has warned that neighbouring countries will be considered hostile if their territory is used to launch an attack against it, following the arrival of a US aircraft carrier group in Middle Eastern waters.

An Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander made the remarks on Tuesday amid rising regional tensions.

"Neighbouring countries are our friends, but if their soil, sky, or waters are used against Iran, they will be considered hostile," Mohammad Akbarzadeh, political deputy of the IRGC naval forces, was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency.

New armada is moving

The warning has come as US President Donald Trump has said another US "armada" is moving towards Iran, expressing hope that Tehran agrees to a deal with Washington.