WORLD
2 min read
Polls open in second round of Portugal presidential vote
Portugal began voting in a presidential runoff on Sunday, with the far right in contention as deadly storms disrupted polling in some areas
Polls open in second round of Portugal presidential vote
A voter casts a ballot at a polling station during the general election in Espinho, Portugal, May 18, 2025 / Reuters
February 8, 2026

Portugal began voting in the second round of a presidential election on Sunday, with the far right in the run-off and the country battered by deadly storms.

While outspoken far-right leader Andre Ventura is almost certain to be beaten by Socialist candidate Antonio Jose Seguro, the far-right score will be watched closely, as will the latest of a series of fierce gales that have swept in off the Atlantic since the start of the year.

Polling stations opened at 8:00 am (0800 GMT), with 11 million voters at home and abroad eligible to cast their ballots. First exit polls are expected around 8:00 pm.

Despite an improvement in the weather overnight from Saturday to Sunday, at least 14 of the most affected constituencies have postponed voting for nearly 32,000 people by one week.

RelatedTRT World - Portugal votes as surveys point to likely runoff

The storms have killed at least five people, triggered flooding and left an estimated four billion euros ($4.7 billion) in damage.

RECOMMENDED

But Ventura's call to postpone the whole vote has been rejected.

He trails 63-year-old Seguro, a veteran political operator. One opinion poll on Wednesday put the Socialist on 67 percent.

Prime Minister Luis Montenegro said the storms had caused a "devastating crisis" but that the threats to voting could be overcome.

The last presidential election went ahead five years ago despite the coronavirus pandemic, outgoing president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said he had told Ventura on Friday.

RelatedTRT World - Portugal centre-right party wins election amid new far-right surge
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US, Mexico seize cocaine in rare coordinated Pacific operation
Village evacuated after debris from missile attack hits Russian military site: official
Fresh protests in Melbourne as Herzog wraps up Australia visit
Tragedy on Nile as ferry sinks, leaving 15 dead in Sudan
Ticket shock as FIFA World Cup resale market drives prices sky high
Argentina's Milei faces unprecedented worker backlash as unions take to streets
Indian oil minister certain of Jeffrey's 'taste in people', denies wrongdoing in Epstein links
Arab League convenes emergency talks over Israel's push for occupied West Bank control
Canada lowers flags nationwide after deadly school massacre as police confirm teen gunman
US lawmakers accuse Pam Bondi of running 'massive Epstein cover-up'
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Hamas discusses Gaza ceasefire, West Bank escalation in talks with Iran
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk