Five nations commit troops to Gaza security force at Board of Peace meet
The troop commitments come as Gaza's local administrative leadership outlined its own roadmap for rebuilding the enclave.
Indonesia pledges up to 8,000 soldiers to anchor the International Stabilisation Force in Gaza. / Reuters
7 hours ago

Five countries have committed troops to the newly formed Gaza International Stabilization Force (ISF), with Indonesia pledging up to 8,000 soldiers to anchor the mission aimed at securing the enclave and laying the groundwork for lasting peace.

Major General Jasper Jeffers, commander of the ISF, announced at the inaugural Board of Peace meeting in Washington on Thursday that Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo and Albania have formally pledged troops to the nascent security body. Egypt and Jordan will instead focus on training Palestinian police forces.

Jeffers also confirmed that Indonesia has accepted the position of deputy commander of the force.

"With these first steps, we will help bring the security that Gaza needs for our future prosperity and enduring peace," he said.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto underscored Jakarta's commitment, pledging 8,000 "or more" troops to the stabilisation mission.

"We reaffirm our commitment to contribute a significant number of troops, up to 8,000 or more, if necessary," Prabowo said. Despite expected challenges, he voiced optimism that "with the leadership of President Donald Trump, this vision of real peace will be achieved".

The troop commitments come as Gaza's local administrative leadership outlined its own roadmap for rebuilding the enclave.

Ali Shaath, head of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), set out four priorities: restoring security through a unified civilian police force; reviving economic activity and jobs, particularly for youth; ensuring sustainable emergency relief; and rebuilding essential services such as electricity, water, health and education while improving freedom of movement.

"Our mandate is simple," Shaath said. "Step by step, to build the foundation for lasting peace, dignity and prosperity for the people of Gaza."

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
