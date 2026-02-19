Five countries have committed troops to the newly formed Gaza International Stabilization Force (ISF), with Indonesia pledging up to 8,000 soldiers to anchor the mission aimed at securing the enclave and laying the groundwork for lasting peace.

Major General Jasper Jeffers, commander of the ISF, announced at the inaugural Board of Peace meeting in Washington on Thursday that Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo and Albania have formally pledged troops to the nascent security body. Egypt and Jordan will instead focus on training Palestinian police forces.

Jeffers also confirmed that Indonesia has accepted the position of deputy commander of the force.

"With these first steps, we will help bring the security that Gaza needs for our future prosperity and enduring peace," he said.

Related TRT World - Here’s all that you need to know about Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto underscored Jakarta's commitment, pledging 8,000 "or more" troops to the stabilisation mission.