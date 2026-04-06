At least 17 people were killed early on Monday in joint US-Israeli attacks in Iran, local media reported.

Three buildings collapsed in an attack in the eastern part of the capital, Tehran, and around 50 homes were damaged, according to Mehr News Agency,

The governor of Baharestan stated that the fatalities occurred when US and Israeli forces bombed two residential units in the town of Qaleh Mir.

He noted that debris removal and search-and-rescue operations in the rubble have been ongoing.

Explosions were also heard around midnight in the capital, Tehran.

Iranian state media and emergency services report that at least six children were among the dead after strikes by US and Israeli forces hit Tehran early on Monday, including a residential area and other city targets.

Fighter aircraft were seen in the skies over the city, and blasts occurred in its southern and western areas.