WAR ON IRAN
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Death toll climbs to 17 in Tehran’s Baharestan county after US‑Israeli strikes
Iranian emergency services report six children were among the dead in Tehran, as Haifa in Israel witnesses heavy Iranian missile attack causing significant damage.
Death toll climbs to 17 in Tehran’s Baharestan county after US‑Israeli strikes
Security forces and rescue teams work amid the rubble of a building struck by an Iranian missile in Haifa. / AP
April 6, 2026

At least 17 people were killed early on Monday in joint US-Israeli attacks in Iran, local media reported.

Three buildings collapsed in an attack in the eastern part of the capital, Tehran, and around 50 homes were damaged, according to Mehr News Agency,

The governor of Baharestan stated that the fatalities occurred when US and Israeli forces bombed two residential units in the town of Qaleh Mir.

He noted that debris removal and search-and-rescue operations in the rubble have been ongoing.

Explosions were also heard around midnight in the capital, Tehran.

Iranian state media and emergency services report that at least six children were among the dead after strikes by US and Israeli forces hit Tehran early on Monday, including a residential area and other city targets.

Fighter aircraft were seen in the skies over the city, and blasts occurred in its southern and western areas.

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In strikes carried out on Tehran, the Sharif University of Technology was targeted.

Haifa missile strikes

Haifa city in Israel was subjected to a heavy Iranian missile attack, with explosive warheads falling in several areas and sparking fires at various locations across the city.

Israeli police announced that explosives experts had been deployed to multiple sites in the Carmel region following the strikes.

The missile attack caused significant damage to several buildings and vehicles.

Separately, reports from Channel 12 cited a source confirming that rescue teams have retrieved two bodies from under the rubble of a building in Haifa that was struck yesterday.

RelatedTRT World - US, Iran explore 45-day ceasefire as mediators push for deal ahead of deadline: report
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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