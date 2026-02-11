Germany will initially contribute four Eurofighter jets and air refuelling capabilities to NATO's Arctic Sentry operation, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced.

Speaking on the sidelines of an EU defence ministers meeting in Brussels on Wednesday, Pistorius said NATO defence ministers will discuss the mission and national contributions during their meetings on Thursday.

"The German Armed Forces will participate with four Eurofighter jets and the corresponding air-to-air refuelling capabilities in the first stage," he said.

"What happens beyond that will be agreed upon among NATO partners tomorrow," he added.

When asked whether the mission was necessary or simply meant to appease the US amid recent tensions over Denmark's Arctic territory of Greenland, Pistorius emphasised Germany's long-standing commitment to Arctic security.

"And I have always said, since I took office, that the Arctic and the High North play an important role for the security of Europe and North America," he noted.

“Because the GIUK Gap between Greenland, Iceland, and the United Kingdom is of central importance for routes into and out of the North Atlantic, including for Russian submarines."

NATO's Allied Command Operations launched the Arctic Sentry exercise on Wednesday to enhance the alliance's presence in the Arctic and High North, according to the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE).