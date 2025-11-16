More than 100 people were injured and 20 arrested during a massive protest on Saturday in Mexico City against the president's handling of violent crime, local government officials said.

Thousands marched on the capital's historic main public square, the Zocalo, in a demonstration fueled by the domestic "Sombrero Movement," which emerged after the recent assassination of a mayor known for his fight against organised crime.

AFP observed numerous participants taking part in the rally in front of the National Palace, where President Claudia Sheinbaum lives and works.

Several protesters, some wearing balaclavas, toppled the metal barriers protecting the palace and threw paving stones at riot police, who responded with tear gas, according to AFP journalists.

"For many hours, this mobilisation proceeded and developed peacefully, until a group of hooded individuals began to commit acts of violence," Pablo Vazquez, Mexico City's security chief, told reporters.

Twenty protestors and 100 police were injured, with 40 officers hospitalised for cuts and bruises, he added.

Police arrested 20 people for theft and assault, Vazquez said, and had also launched an investigation into the assault of a journalist from La Jornada newspaper, which alleged police officers were behind the incident.