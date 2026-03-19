US President Donald Trump has said that he urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to strike Iran’s oil and gas infrastructure.

“Yeah, I did, I did. I told him, don’t do that,’ and he won’t do that,” Trump told reporters on Thursday when asked whether he had spoken to Netanyahu about targeting Iranian oil and gas facilities.

“We didn’t discuss; we are independent, but get along great. It’s coordinated,” said Trump.

“But on occasion, he’ll do something. And if I don’t like it, we’re not doing that anymore.”