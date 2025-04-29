After more than a decade of bloody civil war and widespread destruction, the new Syrian government of Ahmed al Sharaa is seeking to rebuild the country.

In late April, Saudi Arabia and Qatar announced they would provide $15 million to pay off Syria’s debt to the World Bank. Damascus hopes for further concessions, including sanctions relief from Western powers, as it looks to reconstruct bombed-out infrastructure and create jobs for a war-weary population.

For Anwar Taha al-Zoubi, the governor of Daraa province, located 90 kilometres south of Damascus, the challenge of reconstruction comes with a backlog of painful historical burden.

“Daraa needs comprehensive reconstruction,” Governor Anwar Taha al-Zoubi tells TRT World. “Its destruction was a form of collective punishment.”

Daraa, often called the birthplace of Syria’s revolution, stands today as one of the country’s most devastated cities.

In an exclusive interview with TRT World, Governor Anwar Taha al-Zoubi emphasised that the struggle now is not only about rebuilding, but about reviving a nation devastated by war, sanctions and external threats.

“Resources are limited, but we are striving for coordinated efforts to rebuild. There is local human resource, underground wealth, and a strong will to rise again,” he says.

Delivering a message of resilience and urgency, his words mark a turning point in Syria’s narrative.

Rebuilding amid threats and sanctions

According to al-Zoubi, Daraa today has about 1.3 million residents, down from around 1.6 million before the revolution. Following the fall of regime control, many residents returned, but between 300,000 and 400,000 remain abroad—in Türkiye, Jordan, the UAE and Europe.

“Our top priorities are to rebuild schools to prevent dropouts and receive returnees, and rehabilitate health centres to provide basic medical care. Without these, families will hesitate to return,” he says.

Today, the challenge is reconstruction. Al-Zoubi emphasised the need to rebuild the nation from the ground up.

“Most Syrian families want to return to their original homes and live the lives they had before the war. But the challenges are immense… The poor infrastructure prevents mass return.”

Even as threats persist and resources remain scarce, al-Zoubi underlined the power of unity. “While international sanctions make it harder for individuals and institutions to help, the determination of local and diaspora communities—including business leaders—shows that support will find its way despite the obstacles.”

Al-Zoubi said that recent Israeli military actions threaten to destabilise the region further. He accused Israel of exploiting Syria’s security vacuum to push normalisation efforts under the guise of aid delivery. Residents in Daraa, he said, rejected Israeli aid left at their doorsteps and burned it.

“This is a public stance: Syrians reject any normalisation with the occupying Israeli entity,” he says. “We cannot accept help from one hand that kills our brothers and offers aid with the other.”

From resistance to governance

Born in the town of al-Taybeh in eastern Daraa, Anwar Taha al-Zoubi is both a native son and a product of the revolution that began in his homeland.