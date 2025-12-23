US President Donald Trump has said that he approved plans for the construction of two new battleships, noting they will be the largest and most powerful naval vessels ever built.

"It's my great honour to announce that I have approved of two brand new, very large — largest we've ever built — battleships," Trump, along with Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Navy Secretary John Phelan, told reporters in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday.

"They'll be the fastest, the biggest, and by far 100 times more powerful than any battleship ever built," he added.

According to Trump, the ships would displace between 30,000 and 40,000 tons or more.

"Once completed, these new 30 to 40,000-ton plus vessels will be the flagships of the American naval fleet," he said, adding: "There's never been built (anything) like them."

"These vessels will be some of the 'most lethal' surface warfare ships, Trump said, adding they will have hypersonic weapons and carry nuclear-armed sea-launched cruise missiles currently under development."

"We're going to restore America as a major shipbuilding power. We're going to ensure the USA is the most powerful fleet anywhere in the world," he said.