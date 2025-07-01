Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush have delivered rare open criticism of the Trump administration — and singer Bono held back tears as he recited a poem — in an emotional video farewell with staffers of the US Agency for International Development.

Monday was the last day as an independent agency for the six-decade-old humanitarian and development organisation, created by President John F. Kennedy as a peaceful way of promoting US national security by boosting goodwill and prosperity abroad.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has ordered USAID to be absorbed into the State Department on Tuesday.

Trump claimed the agency was run by "radical left lunatics" and rife with "tremendous fraud." Musk called it "a criminal organisation."

Obama, speaking in a recorded statement, offered assurances to the aid and development workers, some listening from overseas.

"Your work has mattered and will matter for generations to come," he told them.

Obama has largely kept a low public profile during Trump's second term and refrained from criticising the monumental changes that Trump has made to US programmes and priorities at home and abroad.

"Gutting USAID is a travesty, and it's a tragedy. Because it's some of the most important work happening anywhere in the world," Obama said. He credited USAID with not only saving lives, but being a main factor in global economic growth that has turned some aid-receiving countries into US markets and trade partners.

The former Democratic president called Trump's dismantling of USAID a "colossal mistake" that hurts the US and predicted that "sooner or later, leaders on both sides of the aisle will realise how much you are needed."

Asked for comment, the State Department said it would be introducing the department's foreign assistance successor to USAID, to be called America First, this week.

"The new process will ensure there is proper oversight and that every tax dollar spent will help advance our national interests," the department said.