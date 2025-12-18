Israel’s calls to negotiate economic agreements with Lebanon amount to an attempt to sidestep its failure to comply with the ceasefire, Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri has said.

His remarks came ahead of an expected round of talks on Friday between Beirut and Tel Aviv under the Mechanism Committee, established to monitor the ceasefire, as Israel seeks to expand the agenda beyond security to include economic issues.

Lebanon, however, insists that discussions should remain focused on halting Israeli attacks, securing Israel’s withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory and the release of about 20 Lebanese detainees.

The Mechanism Committee was set up under the November 2024 ceasefire deal. It includes military representatives from Lebanon, France, Israel, the United States and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Lebanon’s expectation

Speaking to Anadolu, Mitri said Lebanon is seeking two main outcomes from the meeting. First, international recognition that the Lebanese army is fully carrying out its duties south of the Litani River. Second, increased political and diplomatic pressure on Israel to comply with the ceasefire.

Respecting the ceasefire should pave the way for Israel’s withdrawal from the remaining occupied hills and the handover of detainees, he said, stressing that the monitoring mechanism remains the appropriate forum to address these issues.

Commenting on Israel’s proposal to develop the committee into a framework for economic agreements, Mitri said such a move diverts attention from the core issue.

“Each party has the right to present its positions,” he said, adding that Lebanon’s priority remains implementing the ceasefire.

The remarks coincided with Lebanon’s decision to appoint former ambassador Simon Karam to head its delegation to the Mechanism Committee, a move Hezbollah criticised as premature and inconsistent with earlier assurances that civilian participation would be conditional on an end to hostilities.

Responding to Israeli threats

Earlier this month, Israel’s public broadcaster reported that Israeli forces had “completed preparations in recent weeks for a wide attack on Hezbollah-linked sites” should the Lebanese government and army fail to dismantle the group’s weapons by the end of 2025.

Mitri said such statements remain hypothetical.

“What is meant by war?” he asked, questioning whether such rhetoric refers to ongoing assassinations and strikes that have hit civilians, or a full-scale military attack.

He said Lebanon has not received any direct warning from Israel, noting the absence of formal communication channels between the two sides.