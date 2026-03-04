WAR ON IRAN
US submarine sinks Iranian warship in first torpedo kill since WWII
Pentagon hails first US torpedo sinking since World War II as Sri Lanka rescues survivors and dozens remain missing in widening naval conflict.
FILE PHOTO: Virginia-class fast attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN-783) is seen. / Reuters
11 hours ago

A US submarine torpedoed and sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean on Wednesday, marking the first time since World War II that the United States has destroyed an enemy vessel by submarine-launched torpedo, according to War Secretary Pete Hegseth.

“An American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters,” Hegseth said, describing the strike as a demonstration of Washington’s global reach in its expanding war against Iran. 

He called the attack a “quiet death,” adding, “Like in that war, we are fighting to win.”

Dozens dead 

Sri Lankan authorities said they rescued 32 crew members from the frigate IRIS Dena after it issued a distress call at dawn about 40 kilometres south of the port city of Galle. 

However, 148 sailors were reported missing, with officials warning that hopes of finding more survivors were fading. Sri Lanka’s deputy foreign minister later said at least 80 people were believed killed.

By the time Sri Lankan navy rescue boats reached the area, the vessel had completely sunk, leaving only an oil slick behind.

Naval aircraft and patrol craft were deployed in a continuing search operation, and several bodies were recovered from the site, navy spokesperson Buddhika Sampath said.

Sri Lanka, which has declared neutrality in the Middle East conflict, said it responded to the distress call under its international maritime obligations. 

Escalation in naval hostilities

Wounded sailors were transported to a hospital in southern Sri Lanka under tight security, while authorities declined to release rescue footage, citing the involvement of a foreign military.

The Pentagon has said one of the primary objectives of the US-Israeli offensive launched Saturday is to dismantle Iran’s naval capabilities. The sinking represents a dramatic escalation in naval hostilities, expanding the conflict beyond missile exchanges and air strikes into direct maritime confrontation.

Sri Lanka has repeatedly called for dialogue and de-escalation, mindful of its economic ties to the Middle East, where more than one million Sri Lankans work and send remittances home.

With dozens missing and tensions mounting across sea lanes critical to global trade, the sinking underscores the growing risk of a broader regional war spilling into international waters.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
