A US submarine torpedoed and sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean on Wednesday, marking the first time since World War II that the United States has destroyed an enemy vessel by submarine-launched torpedo, according to War Secretary Pete Hegseth.

“An American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters,” Hegseth said, describing the strike as a demonstration of Washington’s global reach in its expanding war against Iran.

He called the attack a “quiet death,” adding, “Like in that war, we are fighting to win.”

Dozens dead

Sri Lankan authorities said they rescued 32 crew members from the frigate IRIS Dena after it issued a distress call at dawn about 40 kilometres south of the port city of Galle.

However, 148 sailors were reported missing, with officials warning that hopes of finding more survivors were fading. Sri Lanka’s deputy foreign minister later said at least 80 people were believed killed.

By the time Sri Lankan navy rescue boats reached the area, the vessel had completely sunk, leaving only an oil slick behind.

Naval aircraft and patrol craft were deployed in a continuing search operation, and several bodies were recovered from the site, navy spokesperson Buddhika Sampath said.