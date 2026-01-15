Honduras' US-backed president-elect Nasry Asfura said he will take office later this month despite the outgoing government ordering a recount of the November 30 presidential election.

Speaking in Washington, Asfura said the vote reflected the will of the people and must be respected, stressing that his administration would proceed as planned.

"We are going to take office and govern Honduras in the best way possible," he said.

Asfura, a former mayor of the capital Tegucigalpa, was declared the winner by a narrow margin following a prolonged vote count. His main rival, Salvador Nasralla, has challenged the result, alleging fraud.

Outgoing President Xiomara Castro ordered a recount, arguing that not all vote reports had been properly reviewed. Castro is constitutionally barred from seeking re-election.

Related TRT World - Trump-backed candidate Asfura wins Honduras presidential election

Asfura said he expects the international community — particularly the US to support an orderly transition of power. The US State Department has warned that any illegal attempts to overturn the election would have serious consequences.