WORLD
2 min read
Honduras president-elect vows to take office despite election recount
The US is backing Nasry Asfura and has warned that any illegal attempts to overturn the election will have serious consequences.
Honduras president-elect vows to take office despite election recount
(FILE) President-elect Nasry Asfura speaks to the press after the general election, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, December 1 2025. / Reuters
January 15, 2026

Honduras' US-backed president-elect Nasry Asfura said he will take office later this month despite the outgoing government ordering a recount of the November 30 presidential election.

Speaking in Washington, Asfura said the vote reflected the will of the people and must be respected, stressing that his administration would proceed as planned.

"We are going to take office and govern Honduras in the best way possible," he said.

Asfura, a former mayor of the capital Tegucigalpa, was declared the winner by a narrow margin following a prolonged vote count. His main rival, Salvador Nasralla, has challenged the result, alleging fraud.

Outgoing President Xiomara Castro ordered a recount, arguing that not all vote reports had been properly reviewed. Castro is constitutionally barred from seeking re-election.

RelatedTRT World - Trump-backed candidate Asfura wins Honduras presidential election

Asfura said he expects the international community — particularly the US to support an orderly transition of power. The US State Department has warned that any illegal attempts to overturn the election would have serious consequences.

RECOMMENDED

US President Donald Trump publicly backed Asfura ahead of the vote. During his visit to Washington, Asfura met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

He said his priorities include cutting public spending, reducing the size of government and investing in infrastructure to attract foreign investment.

He also signalled a desire to strengthen relations with the US and Israel and said his administration is reviewing Honduras' diplomatic ties with China, including the possibility of restoring relations with Taiwan.

Honduras has a history of disputed elections and political unrest, including the 2009 ouster of former president Manuel Zelaya and protests following the contested 2017 vote.

Asfura said his government would act independently, with a focus on political stability and economic growth.

RelatedTRT World - Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ukraine grants temporary residency to foreign fighters
Palestinian vice president bars institutions from implementing Israel's West Bank measures
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025