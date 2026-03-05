President Ilham Aliyev has accused Iran of carrying out a “terrorist act” after a drone strike in Azerbaijan’s autonomous exclave of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic injured four people and damaged infrastructure.

“The Azerbaijani state strongly condemns this ugly terrorist act, and those who committed it must be immediately held accountable,” Aliyev said in a statement released by the Azerbaijani presidency following a Security Council meeting on Thursday.

The president said Baku expects an official explanation from Tehran, as well as an apology and criminal prosecution of those responsible.

Aliyev also said Azerbaijan’s armed forces had been instructed to “prepare and implement retaliatory measures.” However, he emphasised that the country does not intend to take part in the ongoing military offensive against Iran.

Azerbaijan “did not and will not participate” in attacks targeting Iran, he said, referring to the current US-Israeli offensive.

Drones hit airport and village