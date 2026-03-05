WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Azerbaijan's Aliyev condemns Iran's 'terror' drone strike in Nakhchivan
President Ilham Aliyev demands an explanation and apology from Tehran after drones hit the Nakhchivan exclave, injuring civilians and damaging the regional airport.
Azerbaijan's Aliyev condemns Iran's 'terror' drone strike in Nakhchivan
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, during a meeting on the sidelines of the Russia-Central Asia summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on October 9, 2025. / AP
March 5, 2026

President Ilham Aliyev has accused Iran of carrying out a “terrorist act” after a drone strike in Azerbaijan’s autonomous exclave of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic injured four people and damaged infrastructure.

“The Azerbaijani state strongly condemns this ugly terrorist act, and those who committed it must be immediately held accountable,” Aliyev said in a statement released by the Azerbaijani presidency following a Security Council meeting on Thursday.

The president said Baku expects an official explanation from Tehran, as well as an apology and criminal prosecution of those responsible.

Aliyev also said Azerbaijan’s armed forces had been instructed to “prepare and implement retaliatory measures.” However, he emphasised that the country does not intend to take part in the ongoing military offensive against Iran.

Azerbaijan “did not and will not participate” in attacks targeting Iran, he said, referring to the current US-Israeli offensive.

RelatedTRT World - Iran attacks Azerbaijan, Baku says it has right to retaliate

Drones hit airport and village

RECOMMENDED

Earlier on Thursday, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said the drones were launched from Iranian territory and struck locations in the exclave bordering Iran, Armenia and Türkiye.

One drone hit the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, while another fell near a school building in the village of Shakarabad.

“We strongly condemn these drone attacks launched from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the ministry said in a statement, noting that the strike caused structural damage and injured civilians.

According to the Azerbaijan Ministry of Health, four people were wounded in the incident and are in stable condition.

Iranian authorities have not yet commented publicly on the accusations.

The incident comes amid rising regional tensions linked to the escalating conflict involving Iran and its adversaries, increasing concerns that the violence could spill beyond the primary theatres of confrontation.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Interceptor shortage? South Korea, US discuss possible relocation of Patriot missiles to Middle East
Indonesia threatens to exit Trump's Gaza board if Palestinians don't benefit
US not able to provide enough missiles for Gulf states and Ukraine: EU
China warns war with Iran could spread regionally after Azerbaijan attack
Gutsy Sri Lanka wins praise as it refuses to abandon Iranian sailors in distress
New era in trade: Turkish goods to gain 'Made in EU' label under proposed industrial plan
Living in limbo: Myanmar, Afghan hopeful scholars mourn UK study visa ban
Tokyo urges Iran to release two detained Japanese nationals
Spain says appealing to Trump 'completely useless' as frustration in EU grows
Israel launches fresh air strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, orders evacuations
Trump says currently not considering US ground troop deployment in Iran war
US House rejects bid to curb Trump's Iran war powers
No free ride for India's rise as Trump official says US won't let India become rival like China
Trump on rising gas prices during Iran war: 'If they rise, they rise' — report
Israel deepens Lebanon 'line of control' as Smotrich threatens to turn Beirut into 'Khan Younis'