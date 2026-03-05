President Ilham Aliyev has accused Iran of carrying out a “terrorist act” after a drone strike in Azerbaijan’s autonomous exclave of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic injured four people and damaged infrastructure.
“The Azerbaijani state strongly condemns this ugly terrorist act, and those who committed it must be immediately held accountable,” Aliyev said in a statement released by the Azerbaijani presidency following a Security Council meeting on Thursday.
The president said Baku expects an official explanation from Tehran, as well as an apology and criminal prosecution of those responsible.
Aliyev also said Azerbaijan’s armed forces had been instructed to “prepare and implement retaliatory measures.” However, he emphasised that the country does not intend to take part in the ongoing military offensive against Iran.
Azerbaijan “did not and will not participate” in attacks targeting Iran, he said, referring to the current US-Israeli offensive.
Drones hit airport and village
Earlier on Thursday, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said the drones were launched from Iranian territory and struck locations in the exclave bordering Iran, Armenia and Türkiye.
One drone hit the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, while another fell near a school building in the village of Shakarabad.
“We strongly condemn these drone attacks launched from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the ministry said in a statement, noting that the strike caused structural damage and injured civilians.
According to the Azerbaijan Ministry of Health, four people were wounded in the incident and are in stable condition.
Iranian authorities have not yet commented publicly on the accusations.
The incident comes amid rising regional tensions linked to the escalating conflict involving Iran and its adversaries, increasing concerns that the violence could spill beyond the primary theatres of confrontation.