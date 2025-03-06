European Union leaders have committed to a massive step in defence cooperation following decades of hesitation, spurred by US President Donald Trump's repeated warnings that he would cut them adrift to face the threats without America's overwhelming military might.

The 27 leaders signed off on a move on Thursday to loosen budget restrictions so willing EU countries can increase military spending.

They also urged the European Commission, the EU's executive branch, to explore new ways to facilitate significant defence spending in all member states, a statement said.

"We are moving decisively towards a strong and more sovereign Europe of defence," Antonio Costa, who heads the Council of the EU's 27 states, told reporters after the talks.

"Today history is being written," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters after the summit ended.

She said the 27 EU leaders are "determined to ensure Europe's security and to act with the scale, the speed and the resolve that this situation demands. We are determined to invest more, to invest better and to invest faster together."