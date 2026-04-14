TÜRKİYE
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Türkiye's Erdogan, Hungary's incoming PM Magyar discuss bilateral ties, regional issues
In a phone call, Recep Tayyip Erdogan highlights strategic partnership, NATO role, and congratulates Peter Magyar on election success, according to the Communications Directorate.
Türkiye's Erdogan, Hungary's incoming PM Magyar discuss bilateral ties, regional issues
Turkish president, Hungary’s incoming prime minister discuss bilateral ties, regional issues / AA
7 hours ago

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hungary’s incoming Prime Minister Peter Magyar spoke about the future of bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate has said.

In a phone call on Tuesday, the leaders reviewed bilateral ties, with Erdogan stating that relations between the two countries draw strength from “our shared history and culture,” according to a statement by the directorate.

He expressed confidence that cooperation between Türkiye and Hungary, both bilaterally and on international platforms, will advance further in the coming days.

Erdogan also emphasised the importance of strengthening their existing strategic partnership.

He said the two countries aim to deepen cooperation and highlighted that their NATO alliance, which both countries are members of, contributes to “regional and global peace.”

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During the call, Erdogan also congratulated Magyar on his success in Sunday’s elections.

After Magyar’s Tisza party took a wide lead over incumbent Viktor Orban in Sunday's elections, according to election officials.

Orban conceded defeat, saying: “We will serve our nation from the opposition.”

SOURCE:AA
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