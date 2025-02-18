High-level delegations from the US and Russia will meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Yuri Ushakov, a foreign policy adviser to President Vladimir Putin, arrived Monday in the capital Riyadh.

During the talks, the US will be represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

The meeting comes after US President Donald Trump held separate phone calls last week with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a bid to end the three-year war.

But Ukraine will not participate in the talks, since it wasn't invited.