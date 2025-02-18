WORLD
2 min read
US, Russia to discuss ending Ukraine war in Riyadh
Zelenskyy has stressed that Ukraine would never accept any deal struck without Kiev's participation.
00:00
US, Russia to discuss ending Ukraine war in Riyadh
US, Russia talks begin in Saudi Arabia to negotiate an end to Ukraine warUS, Russia talks begin in Saudi Arabia to negotiate an end to Ukraine war / AA Archive
February 18, 2025

High-level delegations from the US and Russia will meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Yuri Ushakov, a foreign policy adviser to President Vladimir Putin, arrived Monday in the capital Riyadh.

During the talks, the US will be represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

The meeting comes after US President Donald Trump held separate phone calls last week with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a bid to end the three-year war.

But Ukraine will not participate in the talks, since it wasn't invited.

RECOMMENDED

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine would "never accept" any deal struck without Kiev's participation.

Zelenskyy will meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday in the capital Ankara, where they will discuss bilateral relations, the latest developments in Ukraine, and other regional and global issues.

The leaders of several major European countries gathered in Paris on Monday at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss transatlantic relations, the situation in Ukraine, possible peace negotiations, and security in Europe.

US-European relations deteriorated this month after Trump initiated direct discussions with Putin about Ukraine peace talks without European involvement.

At the weekend Munich Security Conference, Keith Kellogg, Trump's special envoy for Russia and Ukraine, confirmed that Europeans would not be invited to planned US-Russia peace talks on Ukraine.

Explore
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election