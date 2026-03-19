Democratic lawmakers have walked out of a closed-door briefing with Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche over the Justice Department's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking files.

Representative Robert Garcia said he repeatedly asked Bondi whether she would commit to following a subpoena which requires her to testify publicly under oath and on the record, and that she refused each time.

"This has been completely set up in a way that's been irresponsible," Garcia said, describing the meeting as "some kind of fake hearing."

Representative Yassamin Ansari said the format of the briefing — closed-door, unrecorded and without an oath — bore no resemblance to a legitimate congressional hearing.

Each lawmaker was given only three minutes to ask questions, with no opening statements from either official, she said.

"They just looked even more guilty of a cover-up in the way they were acting," Ansari added, citing Bondi's refusal to commit to appearing formally.