A broad range of international airlines have extended suspensions of flights to destinations across the Middle East as regional tensions continue to disrupt air travel, prompting carriers to revise schedules and limit operations on key routes.

The latest extensions reflect the broadening impact of the conflict on commercial aviation, with carriers continuing to adjust schedules because of security concerns, restricted airspace and operational uncertainty across key Middle East corridors.

The disruptions have affected routes linking Europe, North America and Asia to major regional hubs, with some airlines opting for full suspensions, while others have maintained only limited services.

Related TRT World - Airlines may need to suspend flights if fuel prices keep rising, Malaysia warns

European airlines

European airlines account for a significant share of the latest extensions. British Airways has suspended flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Amman, Bahrain, and Tel Aviv until May 31, and to Doha until April 30.

Lufthansa has halted flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, and Erbil until March 28, to Riyadh until April 5, to Tel Aviv until April 9 and to Tehran until April 30.

SunExpress has suspended flights to Dubai and Bahrain until March 23.

KLM has halted flights to Dammam, Riyadh and Dubai until March 28, and to Tel Aviv until April 11.

Eurowings has suspended flights to Amman until March 22, Erbil until March 28, Beirut until March 29, Tel Aviv until April 2, and Abu Dhabi and Dubai until June 27.

Swiss has halted flights to Dubai until March 28 and to Tel Aviv until April 9. AirBaltic has suspended flights to Dubai until late October.

Related TRT World - Airlines suspend flights to Middle East amid US-Israel attack on Iran

US carriers

US carriers have also experienced prolonged disruptions on regional routes. Delta Air Lines has suspended flights to Tel Aviv until April 30.