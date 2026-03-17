WAR ON IRAN
3 min read
Airlines extend Middle East flight suspensions as Iran war rages on
Airlines across Europe, the US, Asia, and the Gulf extend suspensions or limited services on Middle East routes as regional tensions, safety concerns, and airspace disruptions continue to weigh on travel operations.
Airlines extend Middle East flight suspensions as Iran war rages on
International flights disrupts following strikes on Iran / Reuters
March 17, 2026

A broad range of international airlines have extended suspensions of flights to destinations across the Middle East as regional tensions continue to disrupt air travel, prompting carriers to revise schedules and limit operations on key routes.

The latest extensions reflect the broadening impact of the conflict on commercial aviation, with carriers continuing to adjust schedules because of security concerns, restricted airspace and operational uncertainty across key Middle East corridors.

The disruptions have affected routes linking Europe, North America and Asia to major regional hubs, with some airlines opting for full suspensions, while others have maintained only limited services.

RelatedTRT World - Airlines may need to suspend flights if fuel prices keep rising, Malaysia warns

European airlines

European airlines account for a significant share of the latest extensions. British Airways has suspended flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Amman, Bahrain, and Tel Aviv until May 31, and to Doha until April 30.

Lufthansa has halted flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, and Erbil until March 28, to Riyadh until April 5, to Tel Aviv until April 9 and to Tehran until April 30.

SunExpress has suspended flights to Dubai and Bahrain until March 23.

KLM has halted flights to Dammam, Riyadh and Dubai until March 28, and to Tel Aviv until April 11.

Eurowings has suspended flights to Amman until March 22, Erbil until March 28, Beirut until March 29, Tel Aviv until April 2, and Abu Dhabi and Dubai until June 27.

Swiss has halted flights to Dubai until March 28 and to Tel Aviv until April 9. AirBaltic has suspended flights to Dubai until late October.

RelatedTRT World - Airlines suspend flights to Middle East amid US-Israel attack on Iran

US carriers

US carriers have also experienced prolonged disruptions on regional routes. Delta Air Lines has suspended flights to Tel Aviv until April 30.

RECOMMENDED

American Airlines has halted flights to Tel Aviv, Abu Dhabi, Amman, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai and Larnaca until May 31.

United Airlines has suspended flights to Dubai and Tel Aviv until April 19.

Turkish and regional airlines

Among Turkish and other regional carriers, Turkish Airlines has suspended flights to Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain until the end of March.

Oman-based SalamAir has halted flights to Iraq, Lebanon and Iran until April, and to Kuwait, Doha and Dammam until March 31.

Oman Air has suspended flights to Dubai, Amman, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Kuwait, Copenhagen, Baghdad and Khasab until March 31.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye prolongs flight suspensions to several Middle East states amid regional conflict

Asian airlines

Asian carriers have also announced route suspensions. Singapore Airlines has suspended flights to Dubai until March 28 and to Jeddah until March 17.

Gulf carriers Qatar Airways and Emirates announced they will continue to operate generally limited services until the end of April.

The flight disruptions come as the Middle East faces heightened security risks and operational uncertainty linked to the ongoing regional conflict, which has also affected energy markets, shipping lanes and investor sentiment. Airlines have cited safety concerns, airspace restrictions and operational reviews in adjusting their schedules, while the prolonged suspensions have added to pressure on regional travel and connectivity.

The US and Israel have continued a joint offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, killing around 1,300 people so far, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

RelatedTRT World - Mideast tensions: Flights resume to China, Australia, but backlog may take weeks to clear
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli actions pushing region towards disaster: Türkiye's Erdogan
Airlines extend Middle East flight suspensions as Iran war rages on
NATO making 'very foolish mistake' by refusing to join Iran war: Trump
Turkish FM Fidan to embark on regional tour as Ankara pushes to halt expanding Middle East war
UK insists Ukraine must remain priority as Iran war escalates
UN warns global trade feeling early impact of Mideast war
UN begins probe into Iran school strike that killed 168 children
Trump's top counterterrorism aide resigns in protest over war on Iran
Türkiye's Fidan pushes for Ukraine talks revival in call with Russia's Lavrov
Israeli strikes kill four, including a soldier, in southern Lebanon
Turkish Navy conducts search, rescue training flights in Senegal
US-Israeli war on Iran could push 45M more into acute hunger: UN
Israeli strikes in Lebanon may amount to war crimes: UN
War in Iran sends petrol prices rising worldwide
Israeli strikes kill 2 Palestinians in Gaza amid continued ceasefire violations