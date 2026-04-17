An Australian court has granted bail to former soldier Ben Roberts-Smith, charged with murdering unarmed prisoners captured in Afghanistan following a sweeping war crimes probe.

"I'm satisfied that the proposed conditions will ameliorate the risk of flight and the risk of interfering with witnesses," Judge Greg Grogin told a Sydney court on Friday.

Judge Grogin said that, if refused bail, Roberts-Smith faced the prospect of "years and years" behind bars before having his day in court.

Should Roberts-Smith be found guilty, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.