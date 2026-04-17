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Australian court grants bail to soldier accused of war crimes in Afghanistan
Ben Roberts-Smith, 47, has been charged with five counts of war crimes in connection with murder of five civilians in Afghanistan between 2009 and 2012.
Australian court grants bail to soldier accused of war crimes in Afghanistan
Should Roberts-Smith be found guilty, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. [File] / AP
5 hours ago

An Australian court has granted bail to former soldier Ben Roberts-Smith, charged with murdering unarmed prisoners captured in Afghanistan following a sweeping war crimes probe.

"I'm satisfied that the proposed conditions will ameliorate the risk of flight and the risk of interfering with witnesses," Judge Greg Grogin told a Sydney court on Friday.

Judge Grogin said that, if refused bail, Roberts-Smith faced the prospect of "years and years" behind bars before having his day in court.

Should Roberts-Smith be found guilty, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

RelatedTRT World - Australian 'war hero' arrested over alleged murder of unarmed Afghan prisoners
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The “heroic” soldier became a household name across Australia when he was awarded the Victoria Cross in 2011, a medal reserved for only the most courageous wartime exploits.

But a landmark military report in 2020 revealed grave allegations against Australian troops sent to fight Taliban forces, accusing elite units of torture, summary executions, and "body count" competitions.

Roberts-Smith was then charged this month with five counts of "war crime — murder".

Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett said the 47-year-old was allegedly complicit in a string of unlawful killings between 2009 and 2012.

SOURCE:AFP
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