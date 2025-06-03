More than four million people have fled Sudan since the start of the conflict in 2023, the United Nations said on Tuesday, calling the figure a “devastating milestone”.

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said that if the war continues, the outflow of people would threaten regional and global stability.

Sudan’s regular army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militants have been locked in a battle for power since April 2023.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people and created the world’s largest hunger and displacement crises.

“Four million people now have fled Sudan into neighbouring countries since the start of the war, now in its third year,” UNHCR spokesperson Eujin Byun said at a press briefing in Geneva.

“It’s a devastating milestone in what is the world’s most damaging displacement crisis,” he added.

“If the conflict continues, thousands more people will continue to flee, putting regional and global stability at stake.”

UNHCR figures showed that 4,003,385 people had fled Sudan as refugees, asylum seekers, and returnees as of Monday.

Of those, 1.5 million have fled to Egypt; more than 1.1 million to South Sudan, including nearly 800,000 returnees who had been refugees themselves in Sudan; and more than 850,000 to Chad.

Dire situation

The UNHCR described a deepening humanitarian emergency in eastern Chad, where the number of Sudanese refugees has more than tripled since the war broke out.