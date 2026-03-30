WAR ON IRAN
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Israel has displaced 6M people since October 2023
Israel has created a refugee crisis on a scale that matches or exceeds some of the largest displacements in the history of the modern Middle East
Israel has displaced 6M people since October 2023
Senior Producer: Mirac Tapan, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
March 30, 2026

Six million.

That’s how many people Israel’s wars have forced from their homes in just two and a half years.

Three million in Iran.
Two million in Palestine’s Gaza.
One million in Lebanon.

Experts say Israel’s efforts to drive people from their ancestral lands are not incidental, but part of a deliberate strategy of irredentism based on “demographic engineering.”

According to Zahide Tuba Kor, speaking to TRT World, Israel’s relatively small population, combined with sweeping territorial ambitions tied to the “Greater Israel” vision from the Nile to the Euphrates, means sustaining a Jewish-majority state hinges on the removal of those already living there.

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