Qatar said on Saturday it will host a summit of Arab and Muslim leaders to denounce Israel's attack on Hamas officials in Doha and to show solidarity with the Gulf state.

Monday's meeting would consider "a draft resolution on the Israeli attack on the State of Qatar" to be drafted on Sunday at a ministerial meeting, said foreign ministry spokesman Majed al Ansari.

The summit reflected "broad Arab and Islamic solidarity with the State of Qatar in the face of Israel's cowardly aggression... and the categorical rejection of Israel's state terrorism", he said, quoted by the official QNA news agency.

Among the leaders attending will be Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also be in Doha.

‘Violation of sovereignty’