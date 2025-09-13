WAR ON GAZA
Arab, Muslim leaders gather in Qatar over Israeli attack
Leaders from across the Arab and Muslim world plan to meet in Doha to condemn Israeli strikes and affirm solidarity with Qatar in the Gaza war.
Leaders aim to strengthen diplomatic unity against Israel’s aggression. [File] / AA
September 13, 2025

Qatar said on Saturday it will host a summit of Arab and Muslim leaders to denounce Israel's attack on Hamas officials in Doha and to show solidarity with the Gulf state.

Monday's meeting would consider "a draft resolution on the Israeli attack on the State of Qatar" to be drafted on Sunday at a ministerial meeting, said foreign ministry spokesman Majed al Ansari.

The summit reflected "broad Arab and Islamic solidarity with the State of Qatar in the face of Israel's cowardly aggression... and the categorical rejection of Israel's state terrorism", he said, quoted by the official QNA news agency.

Among the leaders attending will be Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also be in Doha.

‘Violation of sovereignty’

Israel attacked a building in the Qatari capital Doha on Tuesday with strikes, killing five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer.

The attack drew widespread international condemnation, including from Gulf states allied with the United States, Israel's main backer.

Qatar plays a mediation role in the Gaza war alongside the United States and Egypt.

Analysts say the summit is meant to send Israel a clear signal.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
