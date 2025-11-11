Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on Tuesday discussed the latest developments in the search and rescue efforts after a Turkish military cargo plane crashed in Georgia.

During the phone call, Kobakhidze offered his condolences over the death of soldiers in the crash, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

For his part, Erdogan expressed gratitude to Kobakhidze for his condolences and support, the directorate added.