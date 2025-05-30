Holding talks at the leadership level between Ukraine and Russia after negotiations between delegations will benefit the peace process, the Turkish President told his Ukrainian counterpart over the phone on Friday, stressing that this should happen without much delay.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy also discussed bilateral ties and regional and global issues, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

He said discussing a possible ceasefire in the second round of Russia-Ukraine talks, planned to be held in Istanbul, will pave the way for peace.

He highlighted the importance of participation in the talks with high-level delegations for the continuation of the momentum built for peace.