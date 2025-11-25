In a town near occupied East Jerusalem, a growing number of houses and businesses are receiving demolition and evacuation notices, and Palestinian residents link the drive to Israel's approval of a major new illegal settlement project.

"This is a project of total destruction for the economy and the people. It will affect everyone," said Yahya Abu Ghaliyeh, whose home in Al-Eizariya town was demolished by Israeli authorities earlier this year.

Now, the 37-year-old's car wash business is also due for demolition.

The notices say the buildings were constructed without permits, and no official Israeli statement links the demolition orders to the illegal settlement project.

But Palestinian residents say such permits are nearly impossible to obtain from Israel, which has occupied the West Bank since 1967.

They also link the impending demolitions to the E1 plan, one of the largest occupied West Bank illegal settlement projects ever approved by Israel.

The project, which aims to build approximately 3,400 housing units, will connect Jerusalem with nearby Maale Adumim, one of the largest illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

E1 project

In August, Israel gave the green light to E1, a new construction project covering some 12 square kilometres to the east of Jerusalem.

The E1 plan has been condemned by several international leaders, with the UN chief's spokesman saying it would pose an "existential threat" to a contiguous Palestinian state.

The move would further separate East Jerusalem, occupied and annexed by Israel and predominantly inhabited by Palestinians, from the occupied West Bank.

Excluding occupied East Jerusalem, 500,000 Israelis live in illegal settlements throughout the occupied West Bank. These settlements are illegal under international law.

The E1 project includes a new road between Jerusalem and Maale Adumim, which would not be accessible from Al-Eizariya, even though it runs through the town.

Khalil Tufakji, director of cartography at Jerusalem's Arab Studies Society, said the project would ensure that Palestinians "cannot use the roads designated for Israelis", describing it as "apartheid between Arabs and Jews".

People travelling between Al-Eizariya and Jerusalem would have to take a circuitous route three times longer than the present journey, he said.

Lazarus tourism

Al-Eizariya, which has around 22,000 residents, is also known as Bethany: the town is home to the tomb and church of Lazarus, which draw half a million tourists annually, according to Mayor Khalil Abu Rish.

Many Palestinians, especially from occupied East Jerusalem, shop along its four-kilometre-long shopping street, he said.

On Saturdays, people often flock to buy wedding outfits, tableware or sweets.