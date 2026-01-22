The commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards has warned Washington that the force had its "finger on the trigger" in the wake of mass protests, as US President Donald Trump claimed Tehran still appeared interested in talks.

Guards commander General Mohammad Pakpour warned Israel and the United States on Thursday "to avoid any miscalculations, by learning from historical experiences and what they learned in the 12-day imposed war, so that they do not face a more painful and regrettable fate".

"The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and dear Iran have their finger on the trigger, more prepared than ever, ready to carry out the orders and measures of the supreme commander-in-chief — a leader dearer than their own lives," he said of Ali Khamenei.

Pakpour's comments came in a written statement quoted by state television marking the national day in Iran to celebrate the Guards, whose mission is to protect the 1979 revolution from internal and external threats.

Trump has repeatedly left open the option of new military action against Iran after Washington backed and joined Israel's 12-day war in June aimed at degrading Iranian nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

The prospect of immediate American action against Tehran appears to have receded, with both sides insisting on giving diplomacy a chance even as US media report Trump is still studying options.