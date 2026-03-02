WORLD
Iran fires ballistic missiles at Israel, 9 dead in Beit Shemesh, 12 killed nationwide
Bomb shelter struck as barrage of projectiles penetrates Israel's air defences, killing several and wounding approximately sixty amid escalating unrest in Middle East.
A drone view of the scene of a fatal Iranian strike, after Iran launched missile barrages in Beit Shemesh / Reuters
March 2, 2026

Iran has intensified its retaliatory ballistic missile campaign against Israel following joint US-Israeli strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Casualties in Israel from the Iranian missile barrages have reached at least 12 killed and over 150 injured, according to reports from Israeli sources.

Israel's advanced multilayered air defence systems, including Iron Dome, David's Sling, and Arrow, intercepted the majority of incoming projectiles, but several direct impacts caused significant civilian harm.

The deadliest single strike occurred on Sunday in Beit Shemesh, a city west of Jerusalem, where an Iranian ballistic missile directly hit a neighbourhood.

The missile destroyed multiple buildings, including a bomb shelter, leading to a roof collapse.

Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's national emergency medical service, initially reported rising tolls throughout the day, from six to eight, then to nine killed — with dozens injured, with at least two in serious condition.

The Times of Israel reported the death toll in Beit Shemesh reached nine, describing the scene as chaotic with extensive destruction to homes and a shelter.

The Jerusalem Post noted nine Israelis killed in the strike, with additional injuries and missing persons reported amid collapsed structures.

Earlier, on Saturday night into March 1, a separate missile barrage struck the Tel Aviv area, killing two women — one a 32-year-old and another aged 68 who succumbed to injuries while rushing to shelter — and injuring over 120 people, according to MDA and other reports.

Haaretz and The Times of Israel referenced additional strikes causing injuries in Jerusalem and surrounding areas, including shrapnel wounds and at least seven wounded in Jerusalem.

Israel's Home Front Command has urged residents to remain vigilant, with sirens sounding repeatedly across central and northern regions.

