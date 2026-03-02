Iran has intensified its retaliatory ballistic missile campaign against Israel following joint US-Israeli strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Casualties in Israel from the Iranian missile barrages have reached at least 12 killed and over 150 injured, according to reports from Israeli sources.

Israel's advanced multilayered air defence systems, including Iron Dome, David's Sling, and Arrow, intercepted the majority of incoming projectiles, but several direct impacts caused significant civilian harm.

The deadliest single strike occurred on Sunday in Beit Shemesh, a city west of Jerusalem, where an Iranian ballistic missile directly hit a neighbourhood.

The missile destroyed multiple buildings, including a bomb shelter, leading to a roof collapse.

Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's national emergency medical service, initially reported rising tolls throughout the day, from six to eight, then to nine killed — with dozens injured, with at least two in serious condition.