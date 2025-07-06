Finance ministers from the BRICS group of developing nations have called for reform of the International Monetary Fund, including a new distribution of voting rights and an end to the tradition of European management at the helm.

The joint statement by the group's finance ministers on Saturday marks the first time the BRICS countries have agreed on a unified position on the proposed reforms.

They agreed to back the shared proposal at an IMF review meeting coming up in December, which will discuss changes to a quota system that defines contributions and voting rights.

"Quota realignment should reflect members' relative positions in the global economy, while protecting the quota shares of the poorest members," the ministers wrote in their statement after meetings in Rio de Janeiro, adding that the new formula should increase quotas for developing countries.

A new guarantee mechanism

The BRICS ministers called for a new formula weighted by economic output and purchasing power, considering the relative value of currencies, which should better represent low-income countries, said a Brazilian official who followed negotiations.