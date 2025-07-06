BIZTECH
2 min read
BRICS finance ministers make unified proposal for IMF reforms
The joint statement by the group's finance ministers marks the first time the BRICS countries have agreed on a unified position on the proposed reforms.
BRICS finance ministers make unified proposal for IMF reforms
The BRICS ministers called for a new formula weighted by economic output and purchasing power. / Reuters
July 6, 2025

Finance ministers from the BRICS group of developing nations have called for reform of the International Monetary Fund, including a new distribution of voting rights and an end to the tradition of European management at the helm.

The joint statement by the group's finance ministers on Saturday marks the first time the BRICS countries have agreed on a unified position on the proposed reforms.

They agreed to back the shared proposal at an IMF review meeting coming up in December, which will discuss changes to a quota system that defines contributions and voting rights.

"Quota realignment should reflect members' relative positions in the global economy, while protecting the quota shares of the poorest members," the ministers wrote in their statement after meetings in Rio de Janeiro, adding that the new formula should increase quotas for developing countries.

RelatedTRT Global - Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss

A new guarantee mechanism

The BRICS ministers called for a new formula weighted by economic output and purchasing power, considering the relative value of currencies, which should better represent low-income countries, said a Brazilian official who followed negotiations.

RECOMMENDED

The ministerial meetings came ahead of a leaders summit in Rio for the bloc that expanded last year beyond Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

That has added diplomatic clout to the group, which aims to speak for developing nations in the Global South, urging reforms of institutions long dominated by traditional Western powers.

"With full respect to a merit-based selection process, regional representation must be enhanced for the IMF management, overcoming the anachronistic post-World War II gentlemen's agreement that is unfit for the current world order," the finance ministers wrote.

Their statement also confirmed discussions to set up a new guarantee mechanism backed by the NDB, a multilateral bank funded by the BRICS, which aims to lower financing costs and boost investment in developing economies.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes
Over 10,000 'criminal illegal aliens' arrested in Minneapolis: US Homeland Security
UK welcomes ceasefire deal between Syrian government and YPG
Penguins start breeding earlier as Antarctica warms rapidly
Russia, Ukraine signal talks to resume war prisoner swaps after four-month halt
India, UAE sign $3B LNG deal, agree to boost trade and defence ties
Türkiye rejects claims Daesh terrorists released by Syrian army with its support
Greenland troop moves not aimed at provoking Trump: Denmark
DRC army regains control of Uvira after M23 rebels withdraw
Yemen accuses UAE of secret prison and ammo cache at airbase, Abu Dhabi rejects claims
US Treasury chief calls EU retaliation over Greenland ‘unwise’ amid Trump tariff threat
European Parliament split on censure motion as von der Leyen skips debate
Heavy snow triggers 100-vehicle pileup, blocking interstate in Michigan
UN warns 'impediments' still block aid as Gaza ceasefire crosses 100 days