Ayman Ghrayeb left home on the morning of November 17 after telling his family he would only be gone for a few hours.

He was heading to al-Fasayil in the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank, a community he had visited countless times before to support families facing illegal settler violence.

By that evening, he had disappeared . His phone was off. His location was unknown. And his family entered the longest and most terrifying days of their lives.

The 42-year-old peace activist and father of four has long documented the hardships Palestinian communities are facing under escalating settler attacks.

“Those initial days of not knowing where he was or what condition he was in were some of the hardest moments we have ever experienced,” his brother, Belal, tells TRT World.

It would later emerge that Ayman had been secretly held by Israeli forces at the Samra military base with no legal detention facilities, kept outdoors, handcuffed, exposed to the cold, deprived of food, and beaten so severely he required hospitalisation twice.

Israeli authorities then arbitrarily converted the detention of the non-violent activist into six months of administrative detention, meaning imprisonment without charge, without trial, and on unspecified evidence.

“Israel routinely extends Palestinian detention for 144 hours (six days) before issuing an administrative detention order,” Belal says.

This measure is apparently an administrative tactic designed to give the Shabak, the Hebrew name of the Shin Bet intelligence agency, more time to prepare a ‘secret file’ that is used to justify administrative detention and circumvent the absence of actual evidence that could be presented in court.

The Israeli surveillance apparatus also prepares for a closed military court session within this time period, in which secret materials are shown to the judge but withheld from the detainee and their lawyer.

“Our greatest fear now is that Ayman will be held for a long period under administrative detention, without any legal process and despite the absence of charges,” Belal adds.

Under Military Order 1651, which governs the occupied West Bank, the Zionist authorities have amended the rules so that, in some cases, a detainee may be held up to 144 hours before a decision on an administrative detention order is formally issued.

This extension replaced an earlier shorter period (e.g. 72 hours) to give authorities more time to prepare the “secret files” often used to justify detention.

In practice, this 144-hour period becomes a de facto “holding window,” during which detainees may be held without charge, often without access to proper legal representation or public evidence.

Related TRT World - A map redrawn piece by piece: Palestinians describe a country annexed in plain sight

To silence a documenter

Ayman’s arrest comes amid the displacement of more than 100 Palestinian communities over the past two years, many of them in the Jordan Valley.

Many such non-violent activists are regularly harassed by the Israeli occupation's Shabak and several have been placed under administrative detention.

Most recently, another prominent activist, Rabia Abu Naim, from the village of al-Mughayyer, and the coordinator of the Zaytoun 2025 olive harvest campaign, was detained during a nighttime raid of his home and placed under six months of administrative detention.

Abu Naim’s detention contradicted the Israeli military prosecutor’s admission that he had not been involved in any armed activity.

Among others, Belal too has been subjected to several arbitrary arrests over the years, none of which resulted in formal charges.

This time, everything about Ayman’s detention points to planning , his family argue. Before Israeli soldiers even transferred him to the military base, two Shin Bet officers called him directly during his field detention.

“According to a friend who witnessed the scene, they told Ayman they were ‘fed up’ with his activism and that ‘this time, he will be sent to prison’,” Belal says.